Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday that Rudolph will start for the team Sunday against Jacksonville, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Rudolph took over the starting job from Will Levis on Sunday against the Colts and threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, though he also had three interceptions. Despite the uneven performance, Rudolph will stick in the starting role for at least another week, and he'll have a soft matchup against the Jaguars, who rank last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (263.0) on the season. Meanwhile, Levis will presumably remain Tennessee's backup QB after beginning the season as the team's No. 1 signal-caller.