Will Levis will start Sunday's season finale against the Texans, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, but Rudolph will also see action in the contest.
The prospect of a signal caller time-share Sunday isn't appealing from a fantasy perspective, however in a week with multiple moving parts at the QB position due to injuries or starters being limited or rested this weekend, Levis and/or Rudolph represent lineup options for those in deep leagues scrambling for a Week 18 fill in.
