Titans' Matt Cassel: Draws start Sunday
Cassel will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With Marcus Mariota (hamstring) unavailable Sunday, at a minimum, Cassel will draw the start at QB for the Titans, with Brandon Weeden set to serve as his backup. Cassel completed four of 10 passes for 21 yards, with no TDs and two interceptions in relief of Mariota in last Sunday's 57-14 loss to the Texans. He's a speculative Week 5 fantasy lineup option, especially with the team's running back duo of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry capable of engineering a bounce-back effort after the team's collective dud in Week 4.
More News
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week