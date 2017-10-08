Cassel will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

With Marcus Mariota (hamstring) unavailable Sunday, at a minimum, Cassel will draw the start at QB for the Titans, with Brandon Weeden set to serve as his backup. Cassel completed four of 10 passes for 21 yards, with no TDs and two interceptions in relief of Mariota in last Sunday's 57-14 loss to the Texans. He's a speculative Week 5 fantasy lineup option, especially with the team's running back duo of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry capable of engineering a bounce-back effort after the team's collective dud in Week 4.