Cassel (thumb) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, the Tennessean's Jason Wolf reports.

Cassel getting the green light to play in preseason action suggests the thumb injury that ailed him throughout OTAs and minicamp is a thing of the past. He should rotate before Alex Tanney but after starter Marcus Mariota.

