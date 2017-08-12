Titans' Matt Cassel: Expected to play Saturday
Cassel (thumb) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, the Tennessean's Jason Wolf reports.
Cassel getting the green light to play in preseason action suggests the thumb injury that ailed him throughout OTAs and minicamp is a thing of the past. He should rotate before Alex Tanney but after starter Marcus Mariota.
More News
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Injures thumb, out until training camp•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Signs extension with Titans•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Beats Texans in Week 17•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Will earn spot start in season finale•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Completes lone pass in mop-up duty•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Plays one drive in third preseason game•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...