Cassel is expected to receive the start at quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins with Marcus Mariota (hamstring) considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Titans are still officially labeling Mariota as questionable and a game-time decision for the contest, but with his recovery time from the hamstring injury -- which he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Texans -- estimated at 2-to-4 weeks, it appears though he hasn't quite healed up yet. As a result, Cassel, who completed four of 10 passes for 21 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in relief of Mariota last Sunday, is in line for his first start since Week 17 of last season. Given his middling numbers since his Pro Bowl campaign with the Chiefs in 2010, Cassel profiles as a lower-tier fantasy option at the position, and his presence behind center will likely result in downgrade in production from the Titans' receivers as well.