Cassel completed four of 10 passes for 21 yards and two picks in Sunday's 57-14 loss to Houston.

Cassel came in in the third quarter after Marcus Mariota injured his hamstring. It was an ugly look, but, in fairness to Cassel, the game was out of hand when he entered and Tennessee was forced to throw it. None the less, nobody in Tennessee is going to want to see Cassel in there for too long if Mariota misses time. In two extended looks last season, Cassel completed 58 percent of his passes for a paltry 5.48 yards per attempt. He should not be on anyone's radar from a fantasy perspective even if Mariota is out for a while.