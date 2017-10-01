Titans' Matt Cassel: Relieves Mariota
Cassel completed four of 10 passes for 21 yards and two picks in Sunday's 57-14 loss to Houston.
Cassel came in in the third quarter after Marcus Mariota injured his hamstring. It was an ugly look, but, in fairness to Cassel, the game was out of hand when he entered and Tennessee was forced to throw it. None the less, nobody in Tennessee is going to want to see Cassel in there for too long if Mariota misses time. In two extended looks last season, Cassel completed 58 percent of his passes for a paltry 5.48 yards per attempt. He should not be on anyone's radar from a fantasy perspective even if Mariota is out for a while.
More News
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Suits up against Panthers•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Injures thumb, out until training camp•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Signs extension with Titans•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Beats Texans in Week 17•
-
Titans' Matt Cassel: Will earn spot start in season finale•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...