Titans' Matt Cassel: Struggles as fill-in starter
Cassel completed 21 of 32 passes for 141 yards with a touchdown and a lost fumble in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Two plays after having a 59-yard touchdown pass to Delanie Walker erased on an offensive pass interference penalty, Cassel had a strip-sack fumble returned for a 38-yard Miami touchdown. He failed to get Tennessee's wide receivers involved early, throwing 10 of his 12 first-half completions to tight ends or running backs as his team went into the break trailing 10-3. While he erased that deficit with an 11-yard touchdown to tight end Phillip Supernaw in the third quarter, Cassel was unable to produce any more points the rest of the way. It's clear the Titans need Marcus Mariota to come back from his hamstring strain as quickly as possible, as the 35-year-old Cassel doesn't have much left in the tank.
