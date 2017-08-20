Cassel completed 8-of-13 passes for 88 yards and added a seven-yard scramble in Saturday's preseason win over the Panthers.

Cassel suited up for Week 2 of preseason after sitting the opener for precautionary reasons related to a minor thumb injury. As expected, Cassel finished the first half after starter Marcus Mariota worked two drives. The veteran's as locked into a No. 2 role as any quarterback in the league since he has no chance of surpassing a healthy Mariota but also enjoys plenty of job security given third-stringer Alex Tanney's underwhelming resume.