Titans' Matt Dickerson: Limited in practice
Dickerson (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Dickerson was signed as an undrafted free agent but made the roster after a strong preseason. He did not appear in the Titans Week 1 game against the Dolphins, so it's unclear how he suffered the injury.
