Dickerson re-signed with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dickerson has now been waived and resigned twice by the Titans in the last two weeks. The 23-year-old has played in two games and has one assisted tackle on 24 defensive snaps.

