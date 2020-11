Orzech signed a contract with the Titans via the Dolphins' practice squad Thursday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Orzech will now take over long-snapping duties from Beau Brinkley, who was cut by the team. As long as Orzech clears the league's COVID-19 protocols, expect him to handle long-snapping duties for the team in Sunday's game against Chicago.