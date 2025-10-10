Wright is slated to kick for the Titans in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Wright, who joined the Titans' practice squad Wednesday, is slated to be elevated ahead of Sunday's contest, with fellow kicker Joey Slye (calf) having been ruled out this week. Through five games to date, Slye has recorded a total of 43 points, including ten in a Week 5 win over the Cardinals. With that pace in mind, Wright represents a lineup option for those scrambling for kicker help this weekend.