The Titans elevated Wright from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wright was added to the Titans' practice squad Wednesday, and he will serve as Tennessee's kicker for Sunday's game against Las Vegas due to the absence of Joey Slye (calf). Wright appeared in five regular-season games between the Titans, Chiefs and 49ers in 2024 and went 15-for-16 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-6 on extra-point tries.