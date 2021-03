Farley signed with the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Farley generated 24 tackles and three pass breakups across 16 games with the Jets last year. Seven of those stops were on special teams, where he logged a majority of his snaps. Amani Hooker and Kevin Byard are the favorites for the starting safety jobs, so Farley likely will be called upon to contribute on special teams once again.