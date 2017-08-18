Titans' Mehdi Abdesmad: Active for preseason opener
Abdesmad (ankle) was active for last Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets.
Abdesmad was put on injured reserve towards the end of last season after appearing in just two games with the Titans, recording one tackle in a reserve role. He teamed up with linebacker Aaron Wallace for a sack in the team's contest with the Jets and is expected to play that reserve role once again.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...