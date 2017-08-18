Play

Abdesmad (ankle) was active for last Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets.

Abdesmad was put on injured reserve towards the end of last season after appearing in just two games with the Titans, recording one tackle in a reserve role. He teamed up with linebacker Aaron Wallace for a sack in the team's contest with the Jets and is expected to play that reserve role once again.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories