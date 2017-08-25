Titans' Mekale McKay: Won't play Sunday
McKay (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bears, Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com reports.
McKay, who recently hurt his hamstring in practice, continues to miss quality chances to impress the coaching staff and will likely need to put on a show in the Titans' final preseason game next Thursday in order to make the team.
More News
-
Busts 2.0
Every player has a price, but Heath Cummings says these 12 players have a price tag that should...
-
Podcast: Talking 2017 busts
Dave is nervous about Lamar Miller and Heath sees a red flag with Jameis Winston. Find out...
-
Sportsline's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Picking No. 1 in standard
In our updated pick-by-pick series, Jamey Eisenberg shows you what to do when picking No. 1...
-
Picking No. 2 in standard
Picking in Round 1 is easy -- it's the picks after that in the No. 2 draft slot that makes...
-
Picking No. 3 in standard
Heath Cummings discusses building your team from the No. 3 pick and ranking Julio Jones over...