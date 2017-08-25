Play

McKay (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bears, Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com reports.

McKay, who recently hurt his hamstring in practice, continues to miss quality chances to impress the coaching staff and will likely need to put on a show in the Titans' final preseason game next Thursday in order to make the team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories