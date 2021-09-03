Sargent (undisclosed) could see opportunities early in the season in the absence of Darrynton Evans (knee), Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire reports.

Sargent signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he impressed enough throughout training camp and preseason action to make the roster. While that's an impressive enough feat, he could be in line for work as Derrick Henry's primary backup with Jeremy McNichols currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Evans set to miss at least the first three games of the regular season.