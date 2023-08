The Titans signed Badgley on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

After being let go by the Commanders, Badgley -- who spent time with both the Lions and Bears last season -- has quickly resurfaced with the Titans and now appears poised to start coming season as the team's kicker. Meanwhile, Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff who had been competing for the assignment, have been waived by Tennessee.