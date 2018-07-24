Titans' Michael Campanaro: Activated off NFI list
Campanaro passed his physical and was activated off the non-football illness list Tuesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Campanaro appeared in a career-best 13 games last season, though his 263 offensive snaps amounted to just 19 catches on 27 targets for 173 yards and a touchdown. He also served as a returner on both punts and kicks last season and will likely compete with Adoree Jackson for those spots on his new team in 2018.
