Campanaro (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Campanaro spent the previous four seasons with the Ravens before signing with the Titans this offseason. He has missed a solid portion of training camp and was slowed by injury throughout his tenure with Baltimore. Expect Darius Jennings and Branden Shippen to see additional snaps at receiver throughout the rest of the preseason with Campanaro absent.