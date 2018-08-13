Titans' Michael Campanaro: Misses two days of practice
Campanaro (undisclosed) missed practice Sunday and Monday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
The 2014 seventh-round pick had a tough time staying healthy in Baltimore, playing just 24 games in four seasons with the Ravens. He joined the Titans this offseason as a depth receiver and potential return man, but Rishard Matthews' continued absence with an undisclosed injury could give Campanaro an opportunity to earn a regular job as the slot receiver in three-wide formations. Taywan Taylor has been filling in as the regular starting wideout across from Corey Davis, while Campanaro, Tajae Sharpe and Darius Jennings have all mixed in with the first unit.
More News
-
Titans' Michael Campanaro: Activated off NFI list•
-
Titans' Michael Campanaro: Placed on NFI list•
-
Titans' Michael Campanaro: Only gets $45k bonus•
-
Titans' Michael Campanaro: Signs with Titans•
-
Michael Campanaro: Scheduled for Tennessee visit•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Turns in best season of young career in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...