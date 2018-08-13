Campanaro (undisclosed) missed practice Sunday and Monday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

The 2014 seventh-round pick had a tough time staying healthy in Baltimore, playing just 24 games in four seasons with the Ravens. He joined the Titans this offseason as a depth receiver and potential return man, but Rishard Matthews' continued absence with an undisclosed injury could give Campanaro an opportunity to earn a regular job as the slot receiver in three-wide formations. Taywan Taylor has been filling in as the regular starting wideout across from Corey Davis, while Campanaro, Tajae Sharpe and Darius Jennings have all mixed in with the first unit.

