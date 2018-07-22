Titans' Michael Campanaro: Placed on NFI list
Campanaro has been placed on the Non-Football Illness list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Players are scheduled to report to camp on Wednesday and there is a chance Campanaro can be added back to the active roster before practices kick off on Thursday. However, the wideout may take some extra time to get completely healthy before things ramp up.
