Titans' Michael Campanaro: Signs with Titans
Campanaro signed a one-year contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Campanero finds a new home in Nashville after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens. Although he has never played a major offensive role, the former seventh-round pick has established himself in the return game. Last season, he recorded 159 kick return yards, 291 punt return yards and a punt return touchdown through 13 contests.
