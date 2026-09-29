The Titans signed Carter off their practice squad to their 53-man roster Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Carter was elevated from the practice squad for this past Sunday's loss to the Giants yet ended up being a healthy scratch. He reverted back to the practice squad Monday, but Tennessee has subsequently decided to give him a spot on the active roster. Carter has ample NFL experience, having logged 61 regular-season games, including 27 starts, over five seasons split between the Jets and Cardinals. However, he's unlikely to see much work on offense with Titans since all of Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nicholas Singleton and Julius Chestnut are potentially ahead of him in the RB pecking order.