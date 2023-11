The Titans activated Brown (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Brown last played Week 3 against Cleveland, when he saw all of his 17 snaps on special teams. He was subsequently placed on IR with an ankle injury and was designated for return Oct. 30. The second-year safety logged a trio of full practices during Week 11 prep and appears set to return Sunday in Jacksonville, though he probably won't see much work on defense.