Brown registered 49 tackles (26 solo) and one pass defense over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Brown was mostly utilized on special teams over the Titans' first seven regular-season games. He played at least 44 defensive snaps over the following four games (starting in three of them) due to Quandre Diggs suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 9, and Brown accumulated 23 tackles (13 solo) over that span. Brown is an exclusive rights free agent, which means he won't be able to negotiate a contract with another team if the Titans extend a qualifying offer to the 25-year-old safety.