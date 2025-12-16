The Titans placed Brown (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Brown was injured in Sunday's Week 15 loss to the 49ers and will now miss the remainder of the 2025 season. The 26-year-old safety wraps up his campaign having appeared in nine games (zero starts) and finishes with three tackles (three solo) across four defensive snaps and another 191 on special teams. Brown is currently scheduled to be a restricted free agent during the offseason.