Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Brown has been working through a knee injury, but the issue was severe enough for him to miss the final two practices of the week. He'll be sidelined for Sunday's road contest, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 6 against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 12. Brown has one solo tackle through four games while serving solely in a special-teams role.