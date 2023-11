Brown (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The second-year safety out of Miami (Ohio) was designated to return from injured reserve in late October, and even after a full week of practices, he won't suit up for this Sunday's contest. Brown appeared in three games for Tennessee before suffering an ankle injury, and he recorded one pass deflection while primarily playing on special teams.