Titans' Mike Ramsay: Placed on NFI list
Ramsay has been placed on the Non-Football Injury list, Jim Wyatt of Titans' official site reports.
There is not much information surrounding the defensive tackles injury, but more should be known once camp officially gets underway on Thursday. The undrafted rookie free agent will have to prove himself this preseason if hopes to land a spot on the 53-man roster.
