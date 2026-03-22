Titans' Mohamoud Diabate: Links up with Titans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate signed a contract with Tennessee on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Diabate spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with Cleveland. He played in all 17 games last season and made six starts, but the Browns decided not to tender him after the campaign. Diabate should provide Tennessee with depth at linebacker and could see a fair amount of defensive snaps.
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