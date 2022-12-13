Rice posted 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Jaguars.
Rice started at inside linebacker Sunday after David Long was landed on injured reserve with an elbow injury sustained Week 13 against Philadelphia. With Zach Cunningham (elbow) also still on IR, the 23-year-old finished with a team high in tackles despite playing eight fewer defensive snaps than fellow linebacker Dylan Cole (59) in Week 14. Rice has now totaled 19 tackles while stepping into a larger role over the past two games, and he's likely to continue seeing prominent usage Week 15 against the Chargers.