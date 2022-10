The Titans designated Rice (Achilles) to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Rice will now have a 21-day to practice and return to Tennessee's active roster, or else he will be forced to land on season-ending IR. The 2021 third-round pick recorded 36 tackles and one pass defended before missing the final six games of last year with an Achilles injury. Rice will be eligible to suit up again starting with this Sunday's game against Washington.