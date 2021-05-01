The Titans selected Rice in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 92nd overall.

Rice is an old-school middle linebacker who was a tackling machine during his time at Georgia. He racked up 89 tackles in 14 games as a junior and added 49 tackles in 2020 despite battling through bumps and bruises. Rice can read and react to find the ball carrier and is a sure tackler. His testing at Georgia's pro day was impressive as well, as he ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at 233 pounds. He is somewhat undersized, but his tackling ability should still translate in the Tennessee defense.