Tennessee activated Rice (Achilles) to its active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at Washington, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Rice began the season on the reserve/PUP list as he tended to an Achilles injury, but it now appears he could play again as soon as Week 5 at the Commanders. With Zach Cunningham (elbow) out, Rice could be in for a significant role if Sunday's game is indeed his first back.