The Titans placed Rice (Achilles) on the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Rice missed the final six games of 2021 with the Achilles injury and will now be sidelined for at least the first four contests of 2022. The 2021 third-round pick recorded 36 tackles across 10 games as a rookie, but it's unclear what role he'll have if he's able to return this season.