Pruitt turned his only target into a 42-yard gain in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Raiders.

Pruitt was on the field for 53 percent of the team's offensive snaps, butt worked primarily as a blocker. His lone impact on the stat sheet came halfway through the third quarter when he caught a deep pass down the right side of the field. It was only Pruitt's second reception of the season, and he remains firmly behind Jonnu Smith on the team's depth chart.