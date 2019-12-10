Play

Pruitt turned his only target into a 42-yard gain in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Raiders.

Pruitt was on the field for 53 percent of the team's offensive snaps, butt worked primarily as a blocker. His lone impact on the stat sheet came halfway through the third quarter when he caught a deep pass down the right side of the field. It was only Pruitt's second reception of the season, and he remains firmly behind Jonnu Smith on the team's depth chart.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories