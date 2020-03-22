Play

Pruitt agreed to a contract with the Titans on Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Pruitt appeared in 31 games for the Titans over the last two seasons, and he'll rejoin the team after a brief time on the open market. The 27-year-old totaled 15 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns, so he's unclear to become a significant factor in the passing game in 2020.

