Pruitt hauled in his lone target for nine yards in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.

Pruitt has recorded one catch on one target in each of the four games he has been active this season. Though the Titans' tight end corps remains crowded, Jonnu Smith's (knee) season-ending injury could open up a few more targets for Pruitt to close the season. There's little indication he'll be able to take advantage however, as he has averaged just 9.2 yards per catch and recorded zero touchdowns in 32 career games.