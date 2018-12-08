Titans' MyCole Pruitt: Could see expanded role
Pruitt hauled in his lone target for nine yards in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.
Pruitt has recorded one catch on one target in each of the four games he has been active this season. Though the Titans' tight end corps remains crowded, Jonnu Smith's (knee) season-ending injury could open up a few more targets for Pruitt to close the season. There's little indication he'll be able to take advantage however, as he has averaged just 9.2 yards per catch and recorded zero touchdowns in 32 career games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14