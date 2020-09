Pruitt hauled in his only target for a one-yard touchdown in Week 1 against Denver.

Pruitt opened the scoring for Tennessee, hauling in his short touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill in the end zone. Despite the early contribution, Pruitt worked as depth among the tight end corps, playing near an equal amount as Anthony Firkser and behind Jonnu Smith. Pruitt worked primarily as a blocker in past seasons, and that is true again to begin the 2020 campaign.