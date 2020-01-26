Pruitt caught all four of his targets for 28 yards in three postseason games.

The 27-year-old worked as a reserve tight end for Tennessee all season, but he found more involvement in the passing game after the Week 11 bye with Delanie Walker (ankle) injured. Pruitt totaled six catches for 90 yards and one touchdown in 16 games this season. He's headed for free agency March and is likely to fill a similar role wherever he lands in 2020.