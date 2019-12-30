Pruitt hauled in both of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

Pruitt worked behind Jonnu Smith as the team's primary tight end, but proved to be more impactful on the stat sheet. His primary contribution came early in the second quarter, when he caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill. Pruitt failed to contribute for much of the regular season, but did record all six of his receptions since Week 12. At the conclusion of the season, Pruitt will hit free agency and should remain a depth option wherever he lands. However, in the immediate future, he'll look to help Tennessee go on a deep playoff run.