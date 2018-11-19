Pruitt caught his lone target for 19 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.

Pruitt was one of four Titans' tight ends to haul in a pass Sunday, recording his first catch of the season and as a member of the team. He set up the team's lone touchdown of the game, getting pushed out of bounds at the one yard line. The game was already well in hand for the Colts at that point, making Pruitt's contributions largely meaningless. Don't expect him to be a big part of the Titans' game plan going forward.

