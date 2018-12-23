Titans' MyCole Pruitt: Hauls in score
Pruitt hauled in two of his three targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington.
Pruitt saw a season-best three targets and led the Titans' tight ends with 29 yards and a touchdown. While he did little to capitalize on Jonnu Smith's absence in Week 15 against the Giants, the athletic tight end hauled in a two-yard score to give the team a 19-16 lead late in the fourth quarter. Pruitt will almost certainly be buried on the depth chart heading into the 2019 season, meaning he'll continue to be of little fantasy consequence.
