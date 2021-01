Pruitt recorded five receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games with the Titans in 2020.

Pruitt recorded at least one reception in only four games this season, though he did serve as an option in the red zone occasionally. However, he is regarded as a strong run blocker and was utilized primarily in that role by the Titans. Pruitt is on an expiring contract and will hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.