Titans' MyCole Pruitt: Misses practice Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pruitt (illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Pruitt was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, meaning he cleared the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. It's unclear if his current illness is related to the virus.
