Pruitt recorded one reception on two targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against the Browns. He also recovered a fumble for a second score.

Pruitt played on a season-high 44 offensive snaps, partially filling in for the absent Jonnu Smith (knee). He made his biggest contribution early in the third quarter, hauling in a 22-yard touchdown pass after he beat a Browns' safety down the seam. Pruitt further aided the Titans frenetic comeback effort by recovering an A.J. Brown fumble in the end zone one possession later. Despite his pair of scores, Pruitt will have difficulty commanding consistent volume moving forward.