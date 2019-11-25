Pruitt hauled in his lone target for 20 yards in the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars.

Pruitt hauled in his first catch of the season late in the opening quarter, when he caught a short pass before turning it upfield for a big gain. He also logged a snap rate of 51 percent, the fourth time this season that he's remained on the field for at least half of the team's offensive plays. However, his limited volume in the team's gameplan depresses any statistics he'll be able to record.