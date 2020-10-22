Pruitt (illness) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The 28-year-old tight end resided on the reserve/COVID-19 list for 12 days beginning Oct. 8th, but he sat out Wednesday's session with an illness immediately after being activated. Whether that stemmed from lingering effects of the virus is unclear, but Pruitt has since been added to the Titans' active roster while adhering to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. After fielding 25.7 offensive snaps per game Weeks 1 through 3, Pruitt will now see his first game action since Sept. 27 as Tennessee gets ready to face Pittsburgh.