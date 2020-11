Pruitt suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's win over the Bears and will miss Thursday's game versus the Colts, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pruitt underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the knee sprain, but the team's optimistic that he won't miss too much time. Geoff Swaim could see more work behind Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser going forward. The door remains open for Pruitt to return Week 11 against the Ravens.